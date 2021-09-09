Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,411 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.29 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.