Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,187 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.57 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.