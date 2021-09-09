Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 43,574 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,530. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

