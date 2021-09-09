Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 606,558 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 606,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Kosmos Energy worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after buying an additional 866,671 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 653,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 613,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $947.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

