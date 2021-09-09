Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $5.49 Million Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 414,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.