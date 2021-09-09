Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Everi worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

EVRI opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,112 shares of company stock worth $4,753,970. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.