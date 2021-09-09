RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s (RWEOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RWEOY. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

