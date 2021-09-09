Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $211.00

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 213.23 ($2.79), with a volume of 21647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.80).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Agricole decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 237.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of £535.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Insiders purchased 10,124 shares of company stock worth $2,370,128 in the last 90 days.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

