SAFE2 (SAFE2) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00131019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00192200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,225.30 or 0.99531622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.28 or 0.07168561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.28 or 0.00823118 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

