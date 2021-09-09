SafeCapital 1-Day Volume Hits $147.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $54,669.57 and $147.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017496 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001360 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000119 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 189% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

