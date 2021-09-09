SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Achieves $179,750.29

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 78.9% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $179,750.29 and $428.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016943 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001364 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000120 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 186.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,416,308 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

