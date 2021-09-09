SafeMoon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $933.67 million and $21.16 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00133525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00193734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.86 or 0.99889975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.40 or 0.07164117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00855465 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

