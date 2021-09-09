SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies accounts for 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of SailPoint Technologies worth $108,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $926,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

