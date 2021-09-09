Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,850 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,655,000 after buying an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

