Sanchez Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 10.8% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.07. 5,564,380 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85.

