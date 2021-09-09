Sanofi Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,585 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,110% compared to the average daily volume of 544 call options.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

