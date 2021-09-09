SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.10.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in SAP by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SAP by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,406,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
