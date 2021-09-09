SaTT Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, SaTT has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SaTT has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $665,632.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaTT Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

