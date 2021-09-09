Scala (XLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.32 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $6,729.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

