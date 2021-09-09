Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,791 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.78% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $74,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.39. 1,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.