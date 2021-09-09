Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1,600.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.8% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.36. 140,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.