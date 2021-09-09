Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.36.
SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
