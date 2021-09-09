Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.36.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.