Scorum Coins Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $279,430.58 and $3,498.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00189737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.56 or 0.07338297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.65 or 0.99714912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.00844124 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

