Scry.info 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,446.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $14,446.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scry.info has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

