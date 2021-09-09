SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Trading 7.8% Higher

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF)’s stock price traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.85 and last traded at $66.85. 525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised shares of SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.66.

SCSK’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 29th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 29th.

About SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF)

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

