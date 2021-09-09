SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.15. 74,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,943. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

