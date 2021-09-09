SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 74,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,943. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCWX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

