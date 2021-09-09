Sei Investments Co. Acquires 85,340 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,340 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of News worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 22,169.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.53. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

