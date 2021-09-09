Sei Investments Co. Acquires 87,897 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,897 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 165,753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,364.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

