Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after buying an additional 338,522 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

