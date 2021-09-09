Sei Investments Co. Buys 109,819 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

