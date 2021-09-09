Sei Investments Co. Buys 39,853 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,853 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KE were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 12.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in KE by 4.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.51 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.97.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

