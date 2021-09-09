Sei Investments Co. Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Equitable worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Equitable by 15,007.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after buying an additional 5,575,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 305.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,725 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,056,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, boosted their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

