Sei Investments Co. Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,664 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

FOXA stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

