Sei Investments Co. Makes New $9.67 Million Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 960,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,669,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.44% of Paramount Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Paramount Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 208,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in Paramount Group by 276.1% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 865,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth about $3,015,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.46. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.