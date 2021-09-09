Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,729 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

