Sei Investments Co. Purchases 65,111 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Skyline Champion worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,138 shares of company stock worth $2,858,362 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

