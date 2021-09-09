Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,081 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Ciena worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Analog Century Management LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 111,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,399 shares of company stock worth $3,426,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

