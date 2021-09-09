Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

