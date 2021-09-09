Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,857. The firm has a market cap of $508.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

