Selfkey (KEY) Market Cap Achieves $40.55 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $40.55 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00170733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00044715 BTC.

Selfkey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

