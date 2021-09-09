SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ: SLS) is one of 881 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SELLAS Life Sciences Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $1.90 million -$16.76 million -4.44 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors $1.70 billion $122.52 million -2.79

SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SELLAS Life Sciences Group. SELLAS Life Sciences Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -62.02% -40.88% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors -3,572.14% -116.08% -26.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors 4976 18472 40234 773 2.57

SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 96.10%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.91%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group rivals beat SELLAS Life Sciences Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.