SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Up 6.3%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.82. 4,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 357,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $468,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 126,708 shares of company stock worth $2,911,043.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $18,433,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.