Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.83

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.83 and last traded at $91.70, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 99,491 shares of company stock worth $8,734,619 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

