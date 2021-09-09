Sentinel (DVPN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $398,672.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $153.21 million and approximately $398,672.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,132,416,217 coins and its circulating supply is 4,484,126,202 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

