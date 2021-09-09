Sentinel Protocol (UPP) One Day Volume Tops $25.49 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $98.95 million and $25.49 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00068693 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00028510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007865 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

