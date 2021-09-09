Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.90. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 3,853 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

