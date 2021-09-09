Serum (SRM) Price Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 42% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $11.18 or 0.00023770 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $558.85 million and $2.94 billion worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00175093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.75 or 0.00737433 BTC.

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

