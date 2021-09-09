Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGBAF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SES has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.28.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

