Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23.

